Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Results Show Gives Fox Easy Win in Night of Repeats

On a night the other networks aired repeats, Fox won easily Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with the first American Idol results show. The two-hour telecast scored a 8.1 rating/23 share for Fox, up 12% from last week. The strong performance led Fox to the highest rated Thursday night on any network in four years.

CBS was the only other network to air a new episode, with Rules of Engagement, which came in second with a 2.0/6. The show dropped 18% in its second week in the 8:30 p.m. slot to a 2.3.

NBC aired a three-hour marathon of The Office repeats for a 1.4/4 overall in the demo.

ABC went with repeats of their usual Thursday shows, and had an overall 1.2/3.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.4/1 overall.