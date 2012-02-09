Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Rebounds Slightly as Fox Wins
For the first time
this season, Fox's American Idol grew week-to-week, even if only by a
tenth, to a 6.0 rating in the 18-49 demo Wednesday, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. That was followed by another episode of Mobbed, which
was up 7% to a 3.0. The network won the night with an overall 4.5 rating/12
share.
ABC came in second
with a 3.1/8, returning its lineup from three weeks off. The Middle was
up 4% to a 2.6, Modern Family rose 8% to a 5.5 and Happy Endings
improved by 3% to a 3.0. Suburgatory and Revenge were both even
at 2.5 each.
CBS was in third
at 2.4/6. The network returned the Edward R. Murrow interview program Person
to Person which drew a 1.1 at 8 p.m. Criminal Minds was down 8% to a
3.4 and CSI -- sans Marg Helgenberger -- dropped 21% to a 2.7.
NBC was in fourth
at 1.6/4. Whitney and Are You There, Chelsea? were both down 12%
to a 1.5 each. Rock Center improved 38% in its new timeslot to a 1.1 and Law
& Order: SVU bumped up 22% from its last original three weeks ago to a
2.2.
The CW rounded out
the night with an overall 0.5/1. One Tree Hill was flat with another 0.7
and ReModeled was up a tenth to a 0.4.
