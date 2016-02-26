Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Rebounds

Fox seized the broadcast ratings crown Thursday, riding an invigorated American Idol to a robust 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. CBS was next at 1.9/6, ABC at 1.8/6, NBC at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.7/2.

American Idol, featuring an emotional performance from Kelly Clarkson and an extraordinarily pumped up crowd, did a 2.1 across two hours, up 5% from last week.

Broadcast was up against yet another GOP debate, this one on CNN.

CBS had The Big Bang Theory at its usual 3.7 while Life in Pieces ticked up 5% to 2.2, then Mom at a flat 1.8 and 2 Broke Girls up 13% to 1.7. Drama Elementary was up a tenth at 1.1.

On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy slid 5% to 2.1, and Scandal was a flat 1.7, then How to Get Away With Murder went up 7% to 1.5.

NBC’s struggling You, Me & the Apocalypse did a flat 0.6 and The Blacklist a flat 1.3, then Shades of Blue was off 9% at 1.0.

CW had DC’s Legends of Tomorrow up 13% to 0.9, and The 100 up 20% at 0.6.