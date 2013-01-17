Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Premiere Down 19%
The 12th season premiere of Fox's American Idol on
Wednesday drew a 6.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. That was down 19% from the show's premiere last year (Jan. 18, 2012).
The two-hour debut of new judges Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban
averaged 17.9 million total viewers, which was a drop-off of 18%.
Fox still easily won the night with an overall 6.0 rating/16
share.
ABC took second with a 2.5/7, as much of its lineup was down
against increased competition. The Middle dropped a tenth to a 2.3, The Neighbors
fell two tenths to a 1.9, Modern Family was down 9% to a 4.3 and Suburgatory
was off 8% to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville was up a tenth to a 2.2.
CBS came in third at 2.1/6. Following a repeat of NCIS,
Criminal Minds returned from its last original in December down 10% to a
2.8 and CSI came back up a tenth to a 2.3.
The CW returned its Wednesday lineup to finish ahead of NBC
with an overall 1.0/3. Arrow was up a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.1 and
even with 18-34s with a 0.9. Supernatural was even with 18-49s with a
0.9 and up a tenth with 18-34s with a 0.9 as well.
NBC aired repeats to finish with a 0.8/2.
