Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Premiere Down 19%

The 12th season premiere of Fox's American Idol on

Wednesday drew a 6.0 rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. That was down 19% from the show's premiere last year (Jan. 18, 2012).

The two-hour debut of new judges Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban

averaged 17.9 million total viewers, which was a drop-off of 18%.

Fox still easily won the night with an overall 6.0 rating/16

share.

ABC took second with a 2.5/7, as much of its lineup was down

against increased competition. The Middle dropped a tenth to a 2.3, The Neighbors

fell two tenths to a 1.9, Modern Family was down 9% to a 4.3 and Suburgatory

was off 8% to a 2.2. At 10 p.m., Nashville was up a tenth to a 2.2.

CBS came in third at 2.1/6. Following a repeat of NCIS,

Criminal Minds returned from its last original in December down 10% to a

2.8 and CSI came back up a tenth to a 2.3.

The CW returned its Wednesday lineup to finish ahead of NBC

with an overall 1.0/3. Arrow was up a tenth with 18-49s to a 1.1 and

even with 18-34s with a 0.9. Supernatural was even with 18-49s with a

0.9 and up a tenth with 18-34s with a 0.9 as well.

NBC aired repeats to finish with a 0.8/2.