Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Pops, Fox Wins

American Idol, down to its last few episodes, paced Fox to a broadcast ratings title Thursday, the net posting a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49, with a 7 share. CBS was next up with a 1.8/6, then ABC at 1.7/6, NBC at 0.7/3 and The CW at 0.6/2.

American Idol, with—spoiler alert—MacKenzie Bourg sent back to Lafayette, Louisiana—grew 24% to a 2.1.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory was off 3% to a 3.4, and Life In Pieces slid 10% to 1.9. 2 Broke Girls rated a 1.6, down 6%, while the debut of Rush Hour averaged a 1.1.

Over ABC’s way, Grey’s Anatomy tallied a 2.2, up 10%, and Scandal climbed 13% to 1.8, before The Catch fell 17% to 1.0.

NBC had the finale of You, Me & the Apocalypse at a flat 0.6 and a repeat of The Blacklist, then Shades of Blue at 1.1, up 10%.

CW aired DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at a flat 0.7 while The 100 grew 25% to 0.5.