Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Paces Fox; 'Human Target' On The Bubble
St. Patrick's Day night offered very little in the way of new programming with CBS running repeats other than a new Gary Unmarried and ABC running all repeats except for Ugly Betty and what seems likely to be the series finale of Scrubs which was down 20% from last week. It doesn't really matter since it has already been canceled, but Ugly Betty was down even more, 29% to its lowest ratings ever for an original episode not aired on a Friday.
