Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Night-Two Premiere Down

The second-night premiere of American Idol drew a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday—down 30% from last year’s second-night debut. Wednesday night’s season premiere was down 32% from the previous season. Fox drew a 9 share and was the night’s top-rated broadcast network.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory was the top-rated show of the night with a 4.5, up 15% from its last new episode Dec. 11. Mom drew a 2.8, up 22% from Dec. 18. Two and a Half Men was up 16% from Dec. 18 at 2.2. The McCarthys was up one tenth of a point from Dec. 18 at 1.8. Elementary was up one tenth at 1.4. CBS came in second, averaging a 2.4 rating and 7 share.

NBC finished third with a 1.1 / 3. The Biggest Loser was up 44% from its last new episode Dec. 18 at 1.3. Bad Judge was down 27% from Dec. 11 at 0.8. A to Z drew a 0.6, down 25% from Dec. 11. Parenthood was up one tenth of a point from Nov. 20 at 1.4.

ABC was fourth with a 0.8 / 2. The Taste was up 29% from last week at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.3 / 1 with a rebroadcast of feature film The House at the End of the Street.