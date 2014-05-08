Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol,’ ‘The Middle,’ ‘Revolution’ Hit Lows

American Idol averaged a 1.7 rating and 6 share among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—down 11% from last week and hitting a series low for a Wednesday broadcast. Fox was the second highest rated broadcaster on the night.

The CSI season finale drew a 1.9, up 12% from last week’s episode and down one tenth from last year’s season finale. Survivor gained one tenth from last week at 2.4. Criminal Minds gained one tenth to 2.3. CBS averaged a 2.2 rating and 7 share.

ABC finished third with a 1.5/5. The Middle and Suburgatory hit series lows—down 17% from last week to 1.5 and 20% to 1.2, respectively. Modern Family was even at 2.8. Mixology was even at 1.3. Nashville was even at 1.2.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.3/4. Revolution declined 15% from last week to a series-low 1.1. Law & Order: SVU—which was renewed Wednesday for a 16th season—was down 22% at 1.4. Chicago P.D. was down 26% at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. Arrow was down 13% from last week at 0.7. The 100 was even with last week at 0.6.