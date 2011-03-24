Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Leads Fox to Wednesday Victory

American Idol led

Fox to another Wednesday night victory in the ratings, finishing with an overall

7.7 rating/22 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The show, which had fallen in the previous two weeks, was up 4%.

CBS was second, although Survivor:

Redemption Island slipped to a series-low (excluding specials) 3.0. After a Criminal Minds repeat, its spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 12% to existing series low,

2.3.

With its batch of new episodes, ABC earned an overall 2.2/6.

The Middle, returning from a brief

hiatus, slipped to its series low of 2.0. Following another The Middle repeat, Modern Family returned from its last new episode on March 2 to earn

a 2% increase to 4.3. BothMr. Sunshine, up 22% to 2.2, and Off the Map, up to 1.5, increased as

well.

NBC earned an overall 1.6/5. Minute to Win It, which fell to its series low last week, rebounded

33% to a 1.2. Led in by a Law and Order:

SVU repeat, a new episode of the cop drama garnered a 2.6.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. America's Next Top Model was up 25% to a 1.0 while Shedding for the Wedding remained flat

at 0.4.