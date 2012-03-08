Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Improves Against Repeats

Against a mix of

repeats and originals, Fox's American Idol put a halt to its three-week

Wednesday slide, growing 14% to a 5.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers, easily placing the network at the top of the ratings

mountain for the night.

Although it aired

only one original, CBS took second with an overall 2.2/6. Survivor was

up 10% over last week to a season-high 3.2.

ABC, in third

place with a 1.7/5, aired a mix of originals and repeats. Happy Endings

suffered without the benefit of a new Modern Family as its lead-in,

dropping 29% to a 2.0. The debut of Revenge for Real drew a 1.4 at 10 p.m.

NBC finished with

an overall 1.2/3. The network's rookie comedy duo was up; Whitney rose a

tenth to a 1.6 and Are You There,Chelsea? was up two tenths to a

1.5. RockCenter was up three tenths to

a 1.0 at 10 p.m.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was even with

last week's premiere at 0.6 and One Tree Hill was flat as well with

another 0.7.