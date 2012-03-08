Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Improves Against Repeats
Against a mix of
repeats and originals, Fox's American Idol put a halt to its three-week
Wednesday slide, growing 14% to a 5.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers, easily placing the network at the top of the ratings
mountain for the night.
Although it aired
only one original, CBS took second with an overall 2.2/6. Survivor was
up 10% over last week to a season-high 3.2.
ABC, in third
place with a 1.7/5, aired a mix of originals and repeats. Happy Endings
suffered without the benefit of a new Modern Family as its lead-in,
dropping 29% to a 2.0. The debut of Revenge for Real drew a 1.4 at 10 p.m.
NBC finished with
an overall 1.2/3. The network's rookie comedy duo was up; Whitney rose a
tenth to a 1.6 and Are You There,Chelsea? was up two tenths to a
1.5. RockCenter was up three tenths to
a 1.0 at 10 p.m.
The CW rounded out
the night with an overall 0.6/2. America's Next Top Model was even with
last week's premiere at 0.6 and One Tree Hill was flat as well with
another 0.7.
