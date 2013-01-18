Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Holds Up in Night Two

The second night of American Idol's 12th-season

premiere held up well, only dropping a tenth to a 5.6 rating with adults 18-49

from last year's Thursday premiere. It was also down just 7% from Wednesday.

Fox was able to easily grab the Thursday win.

ABC took second with an overall 2.2 rating/6 share. Grey's

Anatomy fell 9% to tie its season-low 2.9 and Scandal was down 7% to

a 2.6. Earlier, Last Resort fell 17% to a 1.0.

CBS came in third with a 1.9/5, even though it aired all

repeats.

In fourth was NBC with a 1.5/4. New comedy 1600 Penn

shed 25% from its premiere last week to fall to a 1.2, while its lead-in The

Office fell 5% to a 2.1. 30 Rock was down 13% to a 1.3 and Parks and

Recreation returned up 27% in its new time slot to a 1.9.

The CW's The Vampire Diaries returned up a

tenth with 18-49s to a 1.4 and up 33% with 18-34s to a 1.6. The network

finished with a 0.9/2.