Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Hits Ratings Low

NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage drew 19.9 million total viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings—down 12% in total viewers and 17% in the demo from the comparable night of the 2010 Vancouver games. Thursday night’s broadcast was also down 10% in total viewers and one tenth in the demo from Wednesday night. NBC earned a 14 share.

Fox’s American Idol drew its lowest rating ever among adults 18-49 for a regularly scheduled episode—a 2.4, down 20% from last Thursday. Rake fell one tenth to a 1.0, also a series low. Fox finished second among networks with a 1.7 rating and a 5 share.

CBS, airing reruns, followed with a 1.6/5.

ABC finished fourth with a 0.8/2. The season finale of The Taste tied a series low at 0.9.

The CW aired reruns to finish with a 0.2/1.