Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Helps Fox to Thursday Victory
Fox easily won Thursday night with a 5.8 rating/15 share
with adults 18-49 on the strength of American Idol. Idol slipped 3% in its
second week to a still-dominant 7.6 while Bones capitalized on the big lead-in
to climb 11% to a 3.9.
NBC's new expanded comedy block put the Peacock in second
place with a 2.5/7. Community was even at a 2.2, Perfect Couples fell 19% to a
1.7 and The Office dropped 11% to a 4.0 despite a touted cameo by Ricky
Gervais. Parks & Recreation slid 6% to a 3.0, 30 Rock was down 11% to a 2.4
while Outsourced grew a tenth to a 1.9.
CBS was third with a 2.1/6. Its lone Thursday original, $#*!
My Dad Says, tumbled 18% to a series-low 2.3.
Fourth-place ABC scored a 1.6/4 and the winter edition of
Wipeout fell 8% to a 2.4.
The CW trailed with a 1.3/4. The Vampire Diaries earned a 1.6
rating with adults 18-49 and a 2.3 with the net's target women 18-34. Nikita returned
with a 1.1 and 1.4 in those respective demos.
