Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Helps Fox to Thursday Victory

Fox easily won Thursday night with a 5.8 rating/15 share

with adults 18-49 on the strength of American Idol. Idol slipped 3% in its

second week to a still-dominant 7.6 while Bones capitalized on the big lead-in

to climb 11% to a 3.9.

NBC's new expanded comedy block put the Peacock in second

place with a 2.5/7. Community was even at a 2.2, Perfect Couples fell 19% to a

1.7 and The Office dropped 11% to a 4.0 despite a touted cameo by Ricky

Gervais. Parks & Recreation slid 6% to a 3.0, 30 Rock was down 11% to a 2.4

while Outsourced grew a tenth to a 1.9.

CBS was third with a 2.1/6. Its lone Thursday original, $#*!

My Dad Says, tumbled 18% to a series-low 2.3.

Fourth-place ABC scored a 1.6/4 and the winter edition of

Wipeout fell 8% to a 2.4.

The CW trailed with a 1.3/4. The Vampire Diaries earned a 1.6

rating with adults 18-49 and a 2.3 with the net's target women 18-34. Nikita returned

with a 1.1 and 1.4 in those respective demos.