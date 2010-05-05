Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Glee' Sing Quieter But Still Win For Fox

The all singing pair of American Idol and Glee

were quieter in the ratings yet again, but still had an easy time

dominating the adults 18-49 ratings on Tuesday night.

On the night Fox still towered over the competition but its 5.5 adults

18-49 rating overall was down 7% from last week's 5.9 rating. American

Idol's fast affiliate 6.0 adults 18-49 rating was down 9%

from last week's 6.6, to its lowest 18-49 rating since July 23,

2002, and Glee's 4.9 rating was down 6%

from last week.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.