PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol,' Fox Top Night of Finales

Fox

beat out Thursday's finales with an overall 3.0 rating/9 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol's results

show was up 8% from last week to a 4.2 and Touch was down 5% to a 1.8.

ABC

landed in second with a 2.5/7, airing finales all night. Grey's Anatomy's

finale drew a 3.9, which was up 14% from both last week and last year's finale.

Scandal's finale turned in its best rating of its first season with a

2.4, up 26% from last week and 14% from its premiere. Earlier, Missing ended

its brief run with a 1.3.

CBS

was right behind with a third-place 2.4/7. Following a Big Bang Theory

repeat, the season finale of Rules of Engagement drew a 2.1, down 22%

from last week. Person of Interest ended its freshman run with a 2.5,

down 4%, and The Mentalist's finale was up 4% to a 2.5.

NBC

came in fourth with a 1.1/3. Community aired three episodes -- one at

its regular time and back-to-back during 9 p.m. --

with each (including the 9:30

p.m. season finale) earning a 1.3, down 7% and tying a

series low. 30 Rock's finale drew the same 1.3, down 13%. Awake

ended its run with a 0.7.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.3/1. The special Perez Hilton All Access: Katy Perry

drew a 0.3.