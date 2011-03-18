Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Falls, Still Pushes Fox to Thursday Victory
Fox beat out its competitors last night in the ratings race,
scoring an overall 4.5 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
numbers. American Idol fell another
14% to 5.6 this week and Bones remained
flat at 3.4.
ABC came second with a 1.7/5. Wipeout premiered its new springtime
obstacle course after last week's repeat and generated a rating of 2.0; Private Practice (1.9) and Off the Map (1.1) also returned from
repeats.
CBS was one of the four networks to air the 2011 NCAA Basketball Tournament and
reported an overall 1.6/5; last year, CBS was the only network to air the tournament, earning a 4.6/11 that year. The combined rating for the NCAA Basketball Tournament on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV was a 5.7/11.
NBC was third, finishing with an overall 1.5/5.
The network aired new episodes of the recently renewed comediesCommunity, which fell a tenth of a point
from its last new episode to 1.7, and Parks
& Recreation, which slipped 25% from its last new
episode to 1.7. Perfect Couples came
in with a 1.2, and 30 Rock pulled in a
1.8, with special guest star Susan Sarandon. Outsourced finished the night with a 1.4.
The CW aired all repeats to end with a 0.5/2.
