Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Down Slightly From Last Wednesday

Fox’s American Idol drew a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Despite dipping 5% from last Wednesday’s broadcast, the two-hour Idol was once again the top rated show on broadcast for the evening. Fox was the top network for the night, with a 3.8 and a 4 share.

Three hours of dramas lead NBC to second place with a 1.6/4. Revolution declined 13% from last week to a 1.3, tying its series low. Law & Order SVU and Chicago P.D. each gained 6% at 1.9 and 1.7, respectively.

ABC ran a mix of originals and reruns, finishing third at 1.5/4. Suburgatory declined 17% to 1.5. Super Fun Night slid 24% to 1.3. Nashville grew 7% to 1.5.

CBS’ special Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials ’14 earned a 1.9 rating, and was followed by drama reruns. The network finished the night with a 1.4/4.

For The CW, which finished at 0.8/2, Arrow and The Tomorrow People each gained one tenth to 1.0 and 0.6 among viewers 18-49. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow finished at 0.8 and Tomorrow People at 0.6.