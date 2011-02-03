Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' Down Slightly, Boosts ‘HumanTarget' to Series High

Fox marked another Wednesday win as American Idol dropped only slightly vs. last week. The network

averaged a 5.7 rating/15 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

Idol's 90-minute

episode fell just 3% from last week's two hour show to an 8.9 with the key

adults demo. That number was just 2% down from the series' third Tuesday airing

last season (9.1). Total viewership, though down a tick from last Wednesday, was up 2% from its equivalent telecast last year to 24.9 million. Human Target was

boosted by its Idol lead-in, up 24% from its Monday episode (bumped from last Wednesday by Fox to expand Idol) to a season high 2.6 rating.

NBC followed with an overall 2.6/7, with Minute to Win It jumping an impressive

71% vs. last week, tying its series high 2.4 rating. Law & Order: SVU also enjoyed a healthy ratings boost, up 26%

to a 2.9 with adults 18-49 and 16% over its Fall new-episode average.

ABC took third, posting a 2.2/6 for the night. Cougar Town recovered from last week's

season low, up 35% to a 2.7 rating with the key adults demo. Off the Map didn't fare as well, steady

at its season low 1.8 rating.

CBS averaged a 1.6/4, with both Live To Dance and Blue Bloods posting series lows. Live To Dance was flat with last week's low of 1.0, while Blue Bloods dropped 20% to a 1.6 with

the demo.

The CW picked up the rear with a night of repeats, posting a

0.4/1.