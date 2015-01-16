Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol’ Dips 16% as Fox Wins Thursday

Fox won Thursday with American Idol, which drew a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, down 16% from last Thursday’s episode.

CBS was in second with a 1.8/6. Following a repeat Big Bang Theory, Mom dipped 11% to a 2.4, while Two and a Half Men and The McCarthys each dipped two tenths to a 2.1 and 1.5, respectively. Elementary was down 13% to a 1.3 at 10 p.m.

NBC came in third with a 0.9/3, as its lineup was down across the board. The Biggest Loser dropped 15% to a 1.1; Bad Judge fell 13% to a 0.7; A to Z sank 17% to a 0.5 and Parenthood was down 14% to a 1.2.

ABC’s The Taste was even with last week at a 0.9. Including a repeat episode of How to Get Away With Murder, the network placed fourth with a 0.8/3.

The CW aired the World Dog Awards for a 0.4 rating.