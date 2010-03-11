Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Dips 12% But Still Dominates

Fox easily won another Wednesday night as American Idol cruised at 9pm. Still with a 7.5 adults 18-49 rating, Idol was down 12% versus last Wednesday, but Fox notes Idol retained 96% of the adults 18-49 audience from the comparable night in 2009.

At 8pm Human Target's 2.4 rating with adults 18-49 was up 14% from its last new episode on Feb. 17. It's still perched on the renewal bubble.

