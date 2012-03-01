Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Continues Wednesday Slide; Fox Still Wins

Fox's American Idol

continued its Wednesday slide, dropping another 4% from last week to a

4.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers,

though the network was still able to win easily.

ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.9/8 each. ABC's lineup was mostly up, except for Modern Family and Revenge, which were flat at 4.8 and 2.4, respectively. The Middle was up 18% to a 2.6, Suburgatory rose 4% to a 2.4 and Happy Endings was up 17% to a 2.8.

CBS' Survivor was up 4% from last week to a 2.9, while Criminal Minds was flat at 3.1. CSI fell 10% to a 2.6.

NBC came in fourth with an overall 1.2/3. Whitney and Are You There, Chelsea? were both flat at 1.5 and 1.3, respectively. Law & Order: SVU was also flat with another 1.6. Rock Center was up 17% to a 0.7.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.6/2. The debut of America's Next Top Model: British Invasion drew a 0.6 at 9 p.m., down 45% from last spring's 1.1 rating for its premiere. One Tree Hill was down a tenth from last week with a 0.7.