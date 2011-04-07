Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol,' ‘Breaking In' Premiere Put Fox on Top
Fox
netted another Wednesday ratings victory, with a 6.2 ratings/17 share
in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A 90-minute American Idol garnered a 7.1, but was down 5% from last week's two-hour telecast. The premiere of Breaking In got a 3.5 (9.9 million total viewers), the network's highest debut for a comedy in five years.
CBS came in second with a 2.9/8. Survivor: Redemption Island was steady with another 3.1 and Criminal Minds was up 3% to 3.6. Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 9% to a series low 2.1.
ABC and NBC tied for third with a 1.4/4. For ABC, the only new originals it aired were a pair of season finales. Mr. Sunshine ended its run with a 1.6, up 14% and Off the Map scored a 1.3, on par with last week.
NBC saw Minute to Win It drop another tenth to 1.0, and Law and Order: SVU fell a tenth as well to 2.3, but still won the 10 p.m. slot.
Rounding out the night was The CW with an overall 0.6/2 in the demo. Both America's Next Top Model (0.9) and Shedding for the Wedding (0.4) were flat from last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.