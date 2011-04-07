Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol,' ‘Breaking In' Premiere Put Fox on Top

Fox

netted another Wednesday ratings victory, with a 6.2 ratings/17 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. A 90-minute American Idol garnered a 7.1, but was down 5% from last week's two-hour telecast. The premiere of Breaking In got a 3.5 (9.9 million total viewers), the network's highest debut for a comedy in five years.

CBS came in second with a 2.9/8. Survivor: Redemption Island was steady with another 3.1 and Criminal Minds was up 3% to 3.6. Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 9% to a series low 2.1.

ABC and NBC tied for third with a 1.4/4. For ABC, the only new originals it aired were a pair of season finales. Mr. Sunshine ended its run with a 1.6, up 14% and Off the Map scored a 1.3, on par with last week.

NBC saw Minute to Win It drop another tenth to 1.0, and Law and Order: SVU fell a tenth as well to 2.3, but still won the 10 p.m. slot.

Rounding out the night was The CW with an overall 0.6/2 in the demo. Both America's Next Top Model (0.9) and Shedding for the Wedding (0.4) were flat from last week.