Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Breaking In' Give Fox Wednesday Win

Fox won another Wednesday in the ratings race with a 5.8

rating/16 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. American Idol rebounded 8% to a 6.9,

while the recently canceled Breaking Inslipped 4% to a 2.4.

CBS followed with an overall 2.8/8. Survivor: Redemption Island remained steady at its series low of 3.0,

but Criminal Minds increased by 3% to

a 3.3. Spinoff Criminal Minds: Suspect

Behavior slipped a tenth to a 2.1.

ABC's lineup of comedies brought the network an overall

2.3/6, with most of its programming showing improvement. The Middle began the night with a 5% increase to a 2.1, while the

season finale of Better With You jumped

19% to a 1.9. Modern Family saw an

11% rise to a 4.2; Cougar Town rose

9% to a 2.4. Back-to-back half-hour Happy

Ending episodes ended the upswing, remaining steady at 1.7 and 1.4,

respectively.

NBC earned an overall 1.4/4, with Minute to Win It (0.9) and Law

and Order: SVU (2.4) each dropping a tenth, though winning the 10 p.m. hour.

The CW, ending with an overall 0.7/2, saw its only new show

of the night, America's Next Top Model,

increase a tenth to a 1.0.