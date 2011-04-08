Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' 'Bones' Push Fox to Thursday Victory

Fox won the ratings battle Thursday, with a 4.8 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The American Idol results show was down 9% from last week with a 6.1, and Bones returned 3% up from its last original with a 3.4, but was down 11% from last week's Mobbed telecast.

CBS came in second with a 2.9/8. The Big Bang Theory fell another 3% from last week to a 3.6, but Rules of Engagement improved 4% to 2.5. CSI dropped a tenth to 2.8 and The Mentalist went up a tenth from its last new airing for a 2.9.

Coming in third was NBC, which broadcast mostly repeats for an overall 1.3/4. Perfect Couples, in its last airing in the 8:30 time slot (will be replaced by The Paul Reiser Show next week) tied its series low 1.0 and Outsourced hit a new series low with a 1.3.

ABC aired a night of repeats for an overall 1.2/4.

Rounding out the evening was The CW with a 1.0/3 in the demo. The Vampire Diaries (1.2) and Nikita (0.7) were each down a tenth from their last originals.