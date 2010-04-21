Primetime Ratings: 'Idol,' and 'Glee' Win Again

Fox's Tuesday steamroller of American Idol and

Glee had a bit less steam this week, but

still flattened the competition in the adults 18-49 ratings on the

night.

American Idol's 6.7 adults 18-49 rating was

down 8% from last week's preliminary number, but an upward adjustment is

likely in the final ratings. Glee's

preliminary 5.4 adults 18-49 rating was down 4% from last week, but with

a likely adjustment its hard to draw firm conclusions.

To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.