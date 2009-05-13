Primetime Ratings: ‘Idol' and 'Fringe' Win For Fox, NBC Second

NBC's three-hour season finale of Biggest Loser earned a 4.7/12 in the 18-49 demo Tuesday, giving the network a second-place finish behind Fox, which got another stellar showing from ratings juggernaut American Idol and from the season finale of sci fi thriller Fringe. It was the top-rated Loser finale overall, though not in the 18-49 demo. It delivered NBC's highest Tuesday night audience, excluding the Olympics, since 2005.

Idol earned a 7.7/22 at 8 p.m. with 21.8 million viewers. The first hour of Biggest Loser was second at 3.5/10. CBS was third with NCIS pulling a 3.2/9. ABC's According To Jim came in at 1.1/3. The CW was fifth at 0.9/3 with Reaper.

NBC took over first place at 9 with Biggest Loser at 5.1/13. The season finale of Fox's Fringe, which featured a guest appearance from Lenoard Nimoy, actually beat out NBC in the 9 p.m. half hour but fell behind at 9:30, was second with a 4.5/11. The Mentalist on CBS earned a 3.3/8 but was first in viewers with 16.1 million. ABC's Dancing With the Stars results show was fourth at 3.1/8. The CW was fifth at 1.1/3 for 90210, its best ratings in the 9 p.m. timeslot in P18-49 and 18-34. This was despite going up against Loser and Idol.

After Idol ended, Biggest Loser hit its peak at 10 with a 5.4/14. CBS' Without A Trace was next at 2.8/7, edging out Biggest Loser in viewers 13.4 million to 13.2 million. ABC's Cupid was third at 1.6/4.

On the night Fox took first with a 6.1/16 and 16.5 million viewers. NBC earned a 4.7/12 and was third in viewers with 11.8 million. CBS was third at 3.1/8 but second in viewers with 15.1 million. ABC finished fourth with a 1.9/5. The CW came in fifth at 1.0/3.