Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' Up and Down

Wednesday's hour of American Idol improved over Tuesday night's two hour average, when it averaged a 6.0 rating with adults 18-49 in the preliminary numbers, but its 6.3 rating on Wednesday night was still down two-tenths from last Wednesday's preliminary 6.5 rating and saw its worst Wednesday since 2002. Nonetheless there was still enough gas left in Idol's tank to race past its broadcast competition.

