PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol' and 'Breaking In' Down, Fox Still Wins Wednesday
Fox finished first
in the ratings race Wednesday night with an overall 5.4 rating/15 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 90-minute edition of American
Idol was down 7% from last week with a 6.4 during the 8-9:30 p.m. slot. Breaking In followed with a 2.5,
down a tenth.
CBS took second
place with a 2.8/7. Survivor: Redemption Island was even with another
3.0. Criminal Minds was down 9% from its last new airing to a 3.2 and Criminal
Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 15% to a 2.2.
ABC placed third
with a 2.1/6. The Middle (2.0) and Better With You (1.6) were
both up slightly, while Modern Family was flat with its last original at
3.8. CougarTownwas up a tenth to a 2.2.
A back-to-back airing of new episodes of Happy Endings netted the
network a 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The former down 19% from last week, and the
latter another 18% drop.
NBC finished with
a 1.5/4. Minute To Win It was flat from its last original with a 1.0 and
Law and Order:SVU returned 4% higher with
a 3.2, winning the 10 p.m. hour (but second in total viewers).
The CW rounded out
the evening with a 0.7/2. After a repeat of America's Next Top Model, a
new airing netted a 0.9, down a tenth.
