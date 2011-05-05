PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol' and 'Breaking In' Down, Fox Still Wins Wednesday

Fox finished first

in the ratings race Wednesday night with an overall 5.4 rating/15 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The 90-minute edition of American

Idol was down 7% from last week with a 6.4 during the 8-9:30 p.m. slot. Breaking In followed with a 2.5,

down a tenth.

CBS took second

place with a 2.8/7. Survivor: Redemption Island was even with another

3.0. Criminal Minds was down 9% from its last new airing to a 3.2 and Criminal

Minds: Suspect Behavior fell 15% to a 2.2.

ABC placed third

with a 2.1/6. The Middle (2.0) and Better With You (1.6) were

both up slightly, while Modern Family was flat with its last original at

3.8. CougarTownwas up a tenth to a 2.2.

A back-to-back airing of new episodes of Happy Endings netted the

network a 1.7 and 1.4 respectively. The former down 19% from last week, and the

latter another 18% drop.

NBC finished with

a 1.5/4. Minute To Win It was flat from its last original with a 1.0 and

Law and Order:SVU returned 4% higher with

a 3.2, winning the 10 p.m. hour (but second in total viewers).

The CW rounded out

the evening with a 0.7/2. After a repeat of America's Next Top Model, a

new airing netted a 0.9, down a tenth.