Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' and 'Bones' Carry Fox to Thursday Win

Fox won in the ratings race Thursday night, earning

an overall 4.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The American Idol

results show dropped 8% from last week to a 5.6, with Bones following with a 3.2, down 14%.

NBC's The Paul

Reiser Show slipped another 18% from last week's premiere to a 0.9. It's 8 p.m. lead-in

Community, rebounded 7% from last week's

series low to a 1.5. The Office,

which featured Will Ferrell's second guest appearance, was the

network's highest rated of the night with a 3.3, though down 15% from its

last episode. Parks and Recreation,

falling 4% to a 2.5, preceded a special one-hour 30 Rock, which was airing its 100th episode; it remained

steady at 2.2. The network earned an overall 2.1/6.

CBS' lineup of repeats beat out ABC's, with a 1.8/5 and

1.1/3, respectively.

The CW's The Vampire

Diaries fell to a new season low of 1.1. Nikita was even with last week at a 0.8; the network ended with a

0.9/3.