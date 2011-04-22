Primetime Ratings: 'Idol' and 'Bones' Carry Fox to Thursday Win
Fox won in the ratings race Thursday night, earning
an overall 4.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. The American Idol
results show dropped 8% from last week to a 5.6, with Bones following with a 3.2, down 14%.
NBC's The Paul
Reiser Show slipped another 18% from last week's premiere to a 0.9. It's 8 p.m. lead-in
Community, rebounded 7% from last week's
series low to a 1.5. The Office,
which featured Will Ferrell's second guest appearance, was the
network's highest rated of the night with a 3.3, though down 15% from its
last episode. Parks and Recreation,
falling 4% to a 2.5, preceded a special one-hour 30 Rock, which was airing its 100th episode; it remained
steady at 2.2. The network earned an overall 2.1/6.
CBS' lineup of repeats beat out ABC's, with a 1.8/5 and
1.1/3, respectively.
The CW's The Vampire
Diaries fell to a new season low of 1.1. Nikita was even with last week at a 0.8; the network ended with a
0.9/3.
