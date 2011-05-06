PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol' and 'Bones' Up Big As Fox Cruises to Thursday Win
Fox's Thursday
night lineup was up big and helped the network take the ratings victory with a
4.7 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Idol
was up 11% from last week to a 6.1 and Bones followed with a 3.3, an 18%
increase.
CBS came in second
with a 2.5/7. Except for The Mentalist, which was even with last week's
2.6, the network's Thursday lineup experienced drops for the second straight
week. The Big Bang Theory was down another tenth to 3.1, Rules of
Engagement was also down a tenth to a 2.2. At 9 p.m., CSI fell to a 2.2.
ABC came in right
behind with a 2.4/7. Wipeout was down 26% from its last new airing to a
series low 1.4. Grey's Anatomy was even with last week's 3.5 and Private
Practice was up a tenth to 2.3.
NBC was next with
a 2.0/6. In its first episode sans Steve Carell (and the last guest-starring
Will Ferrell), The Office dropped 15% from last week's "supersized"
showing to a 3.5. Parks and Recreation followed with a 2.6, up 8%. The
season finale of 30 Rock earned a 2.1, up 11%. Outsourced was
down 12% in its return for a 1.5. Earlier at 8 p.m., Community was
down a tenth to a 1.4.
The CW finished
with a 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries posted another 1.2, while Nikita
was up two tenths to 0.8.
