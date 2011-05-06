PrimetimeRatings: 'Idol' and 'Bones' Up Big As Fox Cruises to Thursday Win

Fox's Thursday

night lineup was up big and helped the network take the ratings victory with a

4.7 rating/14 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Idol

was up 11% from last week to a 6.1 and Bones followed with a 3.3, an 18%

increase.

CBS came in second

with a 2.5/7. Except for The Mentalist, which was even with last week's

2.6, the network's Thursday lineup experienced drops for the second straight

week. The Big Bang Theory was down another tenth to 3.1, Rules of

Engagement was also down a tenth to a 2.2. At 9 p.m., CSI fell to a 2.2.

ABC came in right

behind with a 2.4/7. Wipeout was down 26% from its last new airing to a

series low 1.4. Grey's Anatomy was even with last week's 3.5 and Private

Practice was up a tenth to 2.3.

NBC was next with

a 2.0/6. In its first episode sans Steve Carell (and the last guest-starring

Will Ferrell), The Office dropped 15% from last week's "supersized"

showing to a 3.5. Parks and Recreation followed with a 2.6, up 8%. The

season finale of 30 Rock earned a 2.1, up 11%. Outsourced was

down 12% in its return for a 1.5. Earlier at 8 p.m., Community was

down a tenth to a 1.4.

The CW finished

with a 1.0/3. The Vampire Diaries posted another 1.2, while Nikita

was up two tenths to 0.8.