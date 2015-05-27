Primetime Ratings: ‘I Can Do That’ Starts OK as ‘AGT’ Returns Down

NBC handily led Tuesday with the return of summer stalwart America’s Got Talent and the premiere of I Can Do That, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

AGT drew a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49, which was off by 13% from last year’s premiere, but still easily the top show on the night. I Can Do That posted a 1.8 for its debut, up slightly from The Night Shift’s summer premiere last year. NBC finished with an overall 2.3/8.

Fox was in second with a 1.0/3. The return of quiz show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? drew a weak 0.8 rating; Hell’s Kitchen was down two tenths from last week with a 1.1.

ABC tied with CBS’ repeats for third with a 0.9/3. 500 Questions was even with Monday’s episode with a 1.1, while Extreme Weight Loss returned down 31% from last summer’s debut with a 0.9.

The CW rounded out the night with a 0.5/2. iZombie was even with last week’s 0.7.