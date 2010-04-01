Primetime Ratings: 'Human Target' Up; 'Idol' Dips 10%
A repeat of The New Adventures of Old Christine
didn't beat American Idol. Neither did
any other show on last night.
With Idol on, and averaging a 6.5 ratings
with adults 18-49 and and 19.96 million viewers, of course Fox won
another Wednesday. That was down 10% or so with adults 18-49 from last
week, however, look for Idol's numbers to go up in the finals due to
over three minutes of overrun past 10pm.
To read the full story from TV By the Numbers, click here.
