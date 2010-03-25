Primetime Ratings: 'Human Target' Drops 13% vs 'Survivor'

With American Idol up 4% with adults 18-49 versus last week, its 7.1 rating and 21 million viewers were easily enough to lead FOX to a nightly win despite Human Target dropping 13% at 8pm. Due to NCAA basketball coverage, Human Target had to take on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Perhaps nobody missed The New Adventures of Old Christine and Gary Unmarried more than Human Target.

