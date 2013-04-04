Primetime Ratings: 'How to Live With Your Parents' Debuts Solidly Out of 'Modern Family'

ABC premiered comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for

the Rest of Your Life) on Wednesday night to a 2.9 rating with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing out of Modern Family,

the Sarah Chalke-led sitcom matched what Don't Trust the B---- premiered

to in that space last April. It was also a full point higher than what Suburgatory

drew at 9:30 last week (1.9).



Modern Family, for its part, was up 28% from last

week to a 4.1. The Middle rose 11% to a 2.0 and Suburgatory fell

a tenth to a 1.8 in its 8:30 p.m. debut. At 10 p.m., Nashville improved

13% to a 1.7. ABC finished in third for the night with an overall 2.3 rating/7

share.





Fox won the night as American Idol was down 6% to a

3.0.





CBS was in second with a 2.4/7. Survivor fell 4% to

tie its series-low 2.4, while Criminal Minds dropped 7% from its last

episode two weeks ago to a 2.8. CSI, also returning from a week off, was

down 9% to a 2.1.





NBC premiered its Wednesday version of Dateline to a

1.4, up 27% from its last Sunday telecast (which was two hours). Law &

Order: SVU and Chicago Fire

both declined 6% to a 1.6 for each. NBC ended up in fourth with a 1.5/4.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Arrow

fell a tenth in its targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.7. The freshman drama was even

with 18-49s with a 0.9. Supernatural also fell a tenth with 18-34s

to also a 0.7 and dropped two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.8.



