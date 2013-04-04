Primetime Ratings: 'How to Live With Your Parents' Debuts Solidly Out of 'Modern Family'
ABC premiered comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for
the Rest of Your Life) on Wednesday night to a 2.9 rating with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Airing out of Modern Family,
the Sarah Chalke-led sitcom matched what Don't Trust the B---- premiered
to in that space last April. It was also a full point higher than what Suburgatory
drew at 9:30 last week (1.9).
Modern Family, for its part, was up 28% from last
week to a 4.1. The Middle rose 11% to a 2.0 and Suburgatory fell
a tenth to a 1.8 in its 8:30 p.m. debut. At 10 p.m., Nashville improved
13% to a 1.7. ABC finished in third for the night with an overall 2.3 rating/7
share.
Fox won the night as American Idol was down 6% to a
3.0.
CBS was in second with a 2.4/7. Survivor fell 4% to
tie its series-low 2.4, while Criminal Minds dropped 7% from its last
episode two weeks ago to a 2.8. CSI, also returning from a week off, was
down 9% to a 2.1.
NBC premiered its Wednesday version of Dateline to a
1.4, up 27% from its last Sunday telecast (which was two hours). Law &
Order: SVU and Chicago Fire
both declined 6% to a 1.6 for each. NBC ended up in fourth with a 1.5/4.
The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.8/2. Arrow
fell a tenth in its targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.7. The freshman drama was even
with 18-49s with a 0.9. Supernatural also fell a tenth with 18-34s
to also a 0.7 and dropped two tenths with 18-49s to a 0.8.
