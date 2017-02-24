Primetime Ratings: ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Spikes in Finale
By Luke McCord
With an assist from the season finale of How to Get Away With Murder, ABC won the primetime ratings race Thursday with a 1.6 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Grey’s Anatomy slipped a tenth to a 2.0, while the two-hour finale of How to Get Away With Murder jumped 15% to a 1.5.
CBS came in second with a 1.4/5, followed by NBC and Fox at 0.9/3s, The CW at 0.4/2, Univision at 1.3/5 and Telemundo at 0.6/2.
CBS’ The Big Bang Theory was flat at 2.8, while The Great Indoors, Mom and Life in Pieces each slipped a tenth to a 1.5, 1.4 and 1.2, respectively. Training Day matched last week’s 0.7.
NBC’s Superstore was even at 1.1, and Powerless dropped a tenth to a 0.7. The Blacklist was flat at 0.9, as The Blacklist: Redemption premiered to a low 0.8.
Fox’s MasterChef Junior jumped up a tenth a 1.2, and My Kitchen Rules held steady at 0.7.
The CW’s Supernatural and Riverdale both fell a tenth to a 0.6 and 0.3.
