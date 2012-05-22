PrimetimeRatings: 'House' Series Finale Sees Ratings Spike

Fox's

House ended its eight-year run Monday night with a 2.9 rating for its

series finale at 9 p.m. in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The series ender was up 32% from last week's episode, but was down 12%

from last year's finale. Earlier, the series retrospective drew a 2.0 at 8 p.m.

Fox placed third for the night with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share.

NBC

took the night with a 2.6/7. America's Got Talent drew a 3.1 to begin

its second week of the season, down 16% from last Monday's premiere. American

Ninja Warrior's two-hour premiere drew a 2.4 from 9-11 p.m.

ABC

was right behind with a second-place 2.5/7. Dancing With the Stars drew

a 2.8, which was up 8% from last week but also its series low for a performance

finale. The Bachelorette was down 8% to a 2.4.

CBS

came in fourth with a 1.5/4, airing only the special Clash of the

Commercials: USA vs. The World for a 1.4.

The CW's repeats

rounded out the night with a 0.2/1.