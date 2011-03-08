Primetime Ratings: 'House' Beats 'Bachelor' to Give Fox Monday Win

Fox was able to win the Monday night ratings battle, posting a 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo. House stayed flat from last week with a 3.8, but was able to win the 8-9 p.m. slot. The Chicago Code followed suit and posted a 2.1, even with last week.

NBC, which had a 1.5/4 overall, saw the return of The Event post a series-low 1.4 in the 8-10 p.m. slot. Harry's Law held steady at a 1.8.

ABC came in second with a 2.5/7 in the demo. The Bachelor: The WomenTell All was down 9% from last week's episode to a 3.1 for the 8-10 p.m. slot.

CBS, with the exception of Mad Love, aired a night of repeats. Its newest comedy fell another 11% to a 2.4. The network posted a 2.3/6 overall.

The CW also aired repeats for an overall 0.2/1.