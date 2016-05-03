Primetime Ratings: ‘Houdini & Doyle’ Debut Lacks Magic

UPDATED: NBC took Monday honors with its typically robust The Voice, the variety show doing a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, up 5%. NBC showed a 1.8 on the night with a 6 share. ABC had a 1.5/5, CBS a 1.4/5, Fox a 0.9/3 and CW a 0.3/1.

NBC’s Blindspot did a 1.2, down 14%.

ABC had Dancing With the Stars at 1.8, same as last week, before Castle rated a 1.0, down a tenth.

CBS aired a double run of Mike & Molly at 1.3 and 1.4 (it did a 1.3 last week), then a repeat of Big Bang Theory before The Odd Couple rated a 1.3, down from the 1.6 it did last Thursday. The NCIS: Los Angeles season finale scored a 1.3, up 8%.

On Fox, Gotham did a flat 1.2 and critically shrugged about newcomer Houdini & Doyle, about a famous magician and famous author pairing up to solve bizarre crimes, a soft 0.7.

On The CW, Reign rated a flat 0.3, while Jane the Virgin’s 0.3 was down a tenth.