Primetime Ratings: Hot ‘Game of Games’ Paces NBC to Win

NBC took top honors in Tuesday ratings, riding a hot Ellen’s Game of Games to a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 1.0/4 that Fox put up.

Ellen’s Game of Games went up 5% to 2.2 and This Is Us, with Kevin working out some stepfather issues, fell 7% to 2.5. Chicago Med ticked up 7% to a 1.5.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon gained 20% to 1.2 and LA to Vegas grew 13% to 0.9, then The Mick went up 14% to 0.8.

ABC was at 0.9/3. The Middle increased 8% to 1.4 and Fresh Off the Boat did a flat 1.0. Black-ish tallied a flat 1.0 and was followed by a Modern Family repeat. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World fell 14% to 0.6.

CBS did a 0.8/3 with repeats.

The CW too was at 0.8/3, as The Flash rated a level 0.8 and the premiere of Black Lightning did a promising 0.8.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.