Primetime Ratings: Hoops Finals Comes Up Huge

ABC cruised to a ratings win Wednesday with a 4.2 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with a whopping 15 share thanks to Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Jimmy Kimmel Live! and KIA NBA Countdown both did 2.3s before the game. Game 3, which saw the Cavaliers put up a convincing win over the Warriors, averaged a 5.2 in the 18-49 demo, while its overnight rating stood at 11.8.

Game 2 had done a 5.1 in 18-49.

The NBA Finals is the second-highest rated ever on ABC through three games, averaging a 12.2 overnight rating.

NBC posted a 1.3/5, with American Ninja Warrior at 1.6, down a tenth of a point from a week ago, and The Night Shift down 18% to 0.9. Neither was up against the NBA Finals a week before.

Fox had a 1.0/4, as MasterChef grew 9% to 1.2, and Wayward Pines slipped 22% to 0.7.

CBS did a 0.6/2 with repeats while The CW’s own repeats scored a 0.2/1.