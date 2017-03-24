Primetime Ratings: Hoops Drives CBS to Win

CBS was the big winner among broadcasters Thursday, putting up a 2.0 in adults 18-49, and an 8 share, according to Nielsen’s overnights. CBS featured March Madness basketball across prime.

Next up was ABC at 1.3/5. Grey’s Anatomy scored a 1.9 and Scandal a 1.3, then The Catch at 0.7. All three were a tenth of a point higher a week ago.

Fox and NBC both weighed in at 0.8/3. MasterChef Junior did a 1.1 on Fox and Kicking and Screaming a 0.6, both same as last week.

On NBC, Superstore did a 1.1, same as a week ago, before a Trial and Error repeat. After a repeated Chicago Med, Blacklist: Redemption did a 0.7, down 13%.

The CW was in repeats.

Among Spanish-language players, Telemundo did a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.