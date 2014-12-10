Primetime Ratings: Holiday Specials Lead the Way for CBS

A night of holiday specials led to a Tuesday win for CBS, finishing with an overall 2.6 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS’ annual airing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer drew a 2.8 rating, topping NBC’s The Voice in the demo (though Voice had more total viewers) at 8 p.m. Following an NCIS repeat, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show posted a 3.3 rating, down 3% from last year.

Fox and NBC tied for second with a 1.4/4. Voice was down 15% to a 2.2, while Marry Me dropped a tenth to a 1.2 and About a Boy tied its series-low 0.9, falling 18% from last week. The NBC News special Angelina Jolie: Unbroken drew a 1.0 at 10 p.m.

Fox’s MasterChef Junior was even with last week’s 1.6, while New Girl rose 7% to a 1.5 and Mindy Project improved 9% to a 1.2.

ABC and the CW also tied for fourth with a 1.3/4. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fall finale dipped 7% to a 1.7 – the show will be replaced by fellow Marvel series Agent Carter next month until March – and Forever was down 8% to a 1.1. The holiday special Santa Claus is Comin' to Town received a 1.1 rating at 8 p.m.

The CW rounded out the night with a pair of fall finales. The Flash dipped 5% to a 1.5, while Supernatural rose 22% to a 1.1.