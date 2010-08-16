Primetime Ratings: Hole-in-One for CBS

CBS came in first on Sunday night with the PGA Championship and Big Brother.

Big

Brother was down 12% from last week, with a 2.2 rating and 9.4

million viewers among adults 18-49, but the nearly hour and half of overrun from the PGA Championship should be taken into account.

ABC's Scoundrels

bowed out quietly last night, concluding its first (and likely last) season

with little deviation from last week's numbers. Nonetheless, its 0.8 rating in

the key adult demo and audience of 2.84 million mark a 38% decline from the

summer series' June premiere.

The Gates, which

shared Scoundrels premiere night was up 29% from last week, though only to a feeble 0.9 rating

among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers.

Overall, nightly averages saw Fox pull in behind CBS with

its Animation Domination repeats night. ABC came in third, and NBC picked up

the rear with repeats.