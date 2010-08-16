Primetime Ratings: Hole-in-One for CBS
CBS came in first on Sunday night with the PGA Championship and Big Brother.
Big
Brother was down 12% from last week, with a 2.2 rating and 9.4
million viewers among adults 18-49, but the nearly hour and half of overrun from the PGA Championship should be taken into account.
ABC's Scoundrels
bowed out quietly last night, concluding its first (and likely last) season
with little deviation from last week's numbers. Nonetheless, its 0.8 rating in
the key adult demo and audience of 2.84 million mark a 38% decline from the
summer series' June premiere.
The Gates, which
shared Scoundrels premiere night was up 29% from last week, though only to a feeble 0.9 rating
among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million viewers.
Overall, nightly averages saw Fox pull in behind CBS with
its Animation Domination repeats night. ABC came in third, and NBC picked up
the rear with repeats.
