Primetime Ratings: ‘Heroes Reborn’ Solid in NBC Debut

UPDATED: NBC’s Heroes Reborn premiered to a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns, considered a solid debut for the drama. Six million viewers watched the show, a reboot of the everyman superheroes program that debuted nine years ago on NBC.

The Player, a Las Vegas action drama starring Wesley Snipes, did not fare as well, with a 1.2 rating and 4.9 million viewers in the 10-11 p.m. slot.

CBS won the night thanks to Thursday Night Football, with the Redskins-Giants telecast scoring a 4 rating/13 share in 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, down from the previous week’s 5/17 amidst tougher premiere competition. ABC was runner-up with a 2.9/9, NBC posted a 1.7/6, Fox a 0.7/2 and The CW a 0.3/1.

On ABC, the season premiere of Grey’s Anatomy posted a 2.8 in 18-49, up 7% from last year’s 2.2 finale, and Scandal--with Olivia Pope cleaning up after the untimely death of a princess--a 3.2, up 28% from last year’s 2.3 finale. The season premiere of How to Get Away With Murder showed a 2.6, down 7% from the 2.8 it tallied in its February finale.

Heroes Reborn got a two hour premiere on NBC.

Fox reran its two-hour debut of Scream Queens, posting a 0.7, while CW was also in repeats.