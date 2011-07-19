PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen' Premiere Cooks Up a Win for Fox
Fox was able to
take the Monday ratings victory with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ninth-season premiere of Hell's
Kitchen drew a 2.5, down a tenth from last season's. MasterChef
continued its upward trend, rising a tenth from last week to a 2.3.
ABC came in second
(and first in overall viewership) with a 2.2/6. The Bachelorette fell 8%
to a 2.3, while Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition rebounded from
last week, up a tenth to a 2.0.
NBC was the only
other network to air new programming, seeing Law & Order: Criminal
Intent record an 0.8 rating, even with last week. The network posted an
overall 1.0/3.
CBS (1.3/4) and
The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.
