PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen' Premiere Cooks Up a Win for Fox

Fox was able to

take the Monday ratings victory with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The ninth-season premiere of Hell's

Kitchen drew a 2.5, down a tenth from last season's. MasterChef

continued its upward trend, rising a tenth from last week to a 2.3.

ABC came in second

(and first in overall viewership) with a 2.2/6. The Bachelorette fell 8%

to a 2.3, while Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition rebounded from

last week, up a tenth to a 2.0.

NBC was the only

other network to air new programming, seeing Law & Order: Criminal

Intent record an 0.8 rating, even with last week. The network posted an

overall 1.0/3.

CBS (1.3/4) and

The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.