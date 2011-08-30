PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen' Cooks up Monday Win for Fox
Fox was able to
grab the ratings win Monday evening with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Following an encore of last
week's episode, Hell's Kitchen rose by 12% at 9 p.m.
ABC placed second
with an overall 1.6/4, but first in total viewers. The two-hour Bachelor Pad, which featured the
announcement of the cast of the 13th season of Dancing With the Stars,
rose 5% to a 2.0.
NBC and CBS tied
at 1.3/4. CBS aired all repeats while NBC aired a special edition of Dateline,
which featured an interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney. The special
drew a 1.4 at 10 p.m.
The CW (0.3/1)
aired repeats to round out the night.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.