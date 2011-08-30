PrimetimeRatings: 'Hell's Kitchen' Cooks up Monday Win for Fox

Fox was able to

grab the ratings win Monday evening with an overall 2.3 rating/6 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Following an encore of last

week's episode, Hell's Kitchen rose by 12% at 9 p.m.

ABC placed second

with an overall 1.6/4, but first in total viewers. The two-hour Bachelor Pad, which featured the

announcement of the cast of the 13th season of Dancing With the Stars,

rose 5% to a 2.0.

NBC and CBS tied

at 1.3/4. CBS aired all repeats while NBC aired a special edition of Dateline,

which featured an interview with former Vice President Dick Cheney. The special

drew a 1.4 at 10 p.m.

The CW (0.3/1)

aired repeats to round out the night.