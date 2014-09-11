Primetime Ratings: ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Returns Down

Fox premiered the new season of Hell’s Kitchen to a 1.5 rating at 8 p.m., down 25% from the show’s last cycle debut in March, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

A second hour at 9 p.m. drew a 1.5 as well, though because of the presidential address, ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS programming at 9 p.m. was delayed by 15 minutes. All numbers after 9 p.m. are subject to larger-than-normal adjustments.

Fox led all broadcasters with an overall 1.5 rating/5 share.

NBC was in second with a 1.4/5. America’s Got Talent drew a 1.9, down a tenth from last week, while Taxi: Brooklyn posted a 1.1.

CBS was in third with a 1.2/4. Big Brother rose a tenth at 8 p.m. to a 2.4, while the NFL special Under the Lights and Extant each drew a 0.7 rating.

ABC aired repeats (except for Obama’s speech from 9-9:16 p.m.).

The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us dipped 29% to a 0.5, as the net finished with a 0.4/1.