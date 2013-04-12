Primetime Ratings: 'Hannibal' Steady in Week Two

Facing repeats of its Thursday 10 p.m. competitors, NBC's

new drama Hannibal was steady in its second week with another 1.6 rating

with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Earlier, Community

rose two tenths to a 1.2 while Parks and Recreation remained even at

1.5. The Office went up a tenth to a 1.9 and Go On, airing its

season finale, was even with last Thursday at a 1.1. NBC finished in third

overall with a 1.5 rating/4 share.

Fox won the night with a 2.7/8. American Idol

rebounded 7% from last week to a 3.1 and Glee rose 20% from its last

episode three weeks ago to a 2.4.

ABC aired mostly repeats except for a new Wife Swap,

which improved 8% to a 1.4. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.2/3.

CBS was in second, despite airing all repeats. The CW aired

repeats as well.