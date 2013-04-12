Primetime Ratings: 'Hannibal' Steady in Week Two
Facing repeats of its Thursday 10 p.m. competitors, NBC's
new drama Hannibal was steady in its second week with another 1.6 rating
with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Earlier, Community
rose two tenths to a 1.2 while Parks and Recreation remained even at
1.5. The Office went up a tenth to a 1.9 and Go On, airing its
season finale, was even with last Thursday at a 1.1. NBC finished in third
overall with a 1.5 rating/4 share.
Fox won the night with a 2.7/8. American Idol
rebounded 7% from last week to a 3.1 and Glee rose 20% from its last
episode three weeks ago to a 2.4.
ABC aired mostly repeats except for a new Wife Swap,
which improved 8% to a 1.4. ABC finished in fourth with a 1.2/3.
CBS was in second, despite airing all repeats. The CW aired
repeats as well.
