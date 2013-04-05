Primetime Ratings: 'Hannibal' Has Soft Debut, But Improves Timeslot

NBC premiered its latest entrant in its Thursday 10 p.m.

time slot, with the anticipated Hannibal, which drew a 1.6 rating with

adults 18-49 and 4.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. The debut was well over the 0.9 rating that the canceled Do No Harm

debuted to in January and improved the time slot's average by 60% (1.0). It was

however, 20% below what Awake premiered to last spring.

As for the rest of NBC's lineup, Hannibal's lead-in Go

On struggled in its Thursday tryout, falling 42% from its last episode to a

series-low 1.1 rating (it should be noted that episode had a Voice

lead-in). The Office also declined 11% from its last episode to a

series-low 1.7. In the 8 p.m. hour, Community tied its series-low of

1.0, falling a tenth from last week, while Parks and Recreation also

dropped a tenth from its last episode to a 1.5. NBC was in fourth place for the

night with an overall 1.4 rating/4 share.

CBS returned its lineup from a few weeks off to win the

night with a 3.1/9. The Big Bang Theory rose a tenth to a 4.9 and Two

and a Half Men improved 15% to a 3.8. Person of Interest fell two

tenths to a 2.7 and Elementary garnered a 2.1, tying a series-low and

falling 9% from its last episode.

Fox's American Idol matched last week's series-low

2.8 rating, while New Girl drew a 2.0 in its Thursday tryout, down two

tenths from its last episode March 26. The Mindy Project was up a tenth

from its last Tuesday episode to a 1.4. Fox edged out ABC for second with a

2.3/7.

ABC, which finished with a 2.2/7, saw Wife Swap

decline 14% to a 1.2 and Grey's Anatomy fall 7% to a 2.7. Scandal

won the 10 p.m. hour with a 2.7, up a tenth from last week.

The CW aired all repeats.