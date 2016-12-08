Primetime Ratings: ‘Hairspray’ Leads NBC to Win Despite Dip

NBC’s latest live musical production Hairspray Live! led the network to the top spot Wednesday with a 2.3 rating/8 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. That was down from 2015’s The Wiz Live! at 3.4 and 2014’s Peter Pan Live! at 2.4.

Fox came in second with a 1.9/7. Lethal Weapon fell 13% from last week to a 1.4, while Empire slipped 14% to a 2.5.

CBS followed with a 1.4/5. Survivor dropped 11% to a 1.7. Criminal Minds lost a tenth at 1.3. Code Black rose a tenth to a 1.1.

ABC finished in fourth with a 1.2/4. The Goldbergs dropped two-tenths to a 1.5, Speechless lost two-tenths at 1.3, and black-ish lost five-tenths at 1.2. Designated Survivor fell two-tenths to a 1.1.

The CW earned a 0.5/2. Arrow dropped 46% to a 0.7, while Frequency slipped a tenth to a 0.2.